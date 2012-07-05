Hayden Amps Introduces High Five 5W All-Tube Combo

Hayden Amps will release the High Five, a 5-Watt, all-tube guitar combo amp, at this year’s Summer NAMM show.

The High Five, which takes a minimal approach, is a throwback to simpler times with its simple bass, treble and volume controls. It features a single 10-inch speaker in a retro-styled cabinet. The amp also employs an ECC83 preamp tube and an EL84 output tube.

The suggested retail price of the High Five is $339 ($279 street).

Hayden is a UK manufacturer of hand-wired electric guitar amplifiers and a sister company of Ashdown Engineering. Designed by acclaimed British tube amp guru Dave Green, Hayden draws on classic tube amp designs of the past and adds the features desired by modern guitarists.

