HeadRush Announces FRFR-112 Powered Cabinet

HeadRush has announced its new FRFR-112 powered cabinet. This new cabinet is designed to work well with either the company's pedalboard, or any other FX/amp modeler.

The cabinet boasts 2000 watts, a 12-in 2-way speaker, multiple inputs with comprehensive controls and mounting options, a 12-inch woofer and a high-frequency compression driver. The cabinet has a max of 127dB SPL and a frequency range of 46-22kHz.

Transport-wise, the FRFR-112 powered cabinet weighs in at just under 36 pounds, and features a trapezoidal-shaped cabinet and pole-mount socket for placement versatility and a full-length perforated steel grille for maximum driver protection.

Other features include:

(2) XLR/TRS 1/4” combo inputs with independent volume controls and clip indicator

LF Driver: 12-inch (304.8mm) 3-inch (76.2mm) high-temperature voice coil

HF Driver: 1.5-inch (38.1mm) neodymium HF driver with precision waveguide

Crossover: 2000Hz

Maximum SPL: 127dB peak, 124dB continuous (dB SPL @ 1 m)

Frequency Response: Frequency Response: 53 Hz – 20 kHz (±3dB)

Frequency Range: Frequency Range: 46 Hz – 22 kHz (-10dB)

Horn Coverage: Horn Coverage: 90° H x 60° V nominal

Contour EQ switch cuts through muddy-sounding stage mixes

Ground-Lift switch eliminates unwanted noise at venues with grounding issues

XLR output sends mix to the front of house or links additional FRFR-112 cabinets

The Headrush FRFR-112 Powered Cabinet has a retail price of $349. It will be available later this year.

For more info, stop by headrushfx.com.