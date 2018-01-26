HeadRush Announces FRFR-112 Powered Cabinet

HeadRush has announced its new FRFR-112 powered cabinet. This new cabinet is designed to work well with either the company's pedalboard, or any other FX/amp modeler.
The cabinet boasts 2000 watts, a 12-in 2-way speaker, multiple inputs with comprehensive controls and mounting options, a 12-inch woofer and a high-frequency compression driver. The cabinet has a max of 127dB SPL and a frequency range of 46-22kHz.
Transport-wise, the FRFR-112 powered cabinet weighs in at just under 36 pounds, and features a trapezoidal-shaped cabinet and pole-mount socket for placement versatility and a full-length perforated steel grille for maximum driver protection.
Other features include:
- (2) XLR/TRS 1/4” combo inputs with independent volume controls and clip indicator
- LF Driver: 12-inch (304.8mm) 3-inch (76.2mm) high-temperature voice coil
- HF Driver: 1.5-inch (38.1mm) neodymium HF driver with precision waveguide
- Crossover: 2000Hz
- Maximum SPL: 127dB peak, 124dB continuous (dB SPL @ 1 m)
- Frequency Response: Frequency Response: 53 Hz – 20 kHz (±3dB)
- Frequency Range: Frequency Range: 46 Hz – 22 kHz (-10dB)
- Horn Coverage: Horn Coverage: 90° H x 60° V nominal
- Contour EQ switch cuts through muddy-sounding stage mixes
- Ground-Lift switch eliminates unwanted noise at venues with grounding issues
- XLR output sends mix to the front of house or links additional FRFR-112 cabinets
The Headrush FRFR-112 Powered Cabinet has a retail price of $349. It will be available later this year.
For more info, stop by headrushfx.com.