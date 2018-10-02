HeadRush Unveils Gigboard Multi-Effect Processor

HeadRush has unveiled its new Gigboard, a more compact version of its popular PedalBoard multi-effect unit. The new unit features the same quad-core processor, exclusive Eleven HD Expanded DSP software and full-color 7-inch touchscreen as its larger predecessor, delivering the same power but with added portability.

The core of the Gigboard is the ultra-intuitive touchscreen interface, with drag-and-drop capabilities to instantly create and edit rigs, mixing and matching amplifiers, cabinets, microphones and effects with speed and accuracy. In addition to the extensive variety of onboard models, users can also load custom and third-party effects and voices.

In fact, other than offering fewer inputs, the Gigboard boasts all the features available in the Pedalboard, including a looper with 20 minutes of record time, footswitches with color LEDs, a hands-free mode and a road-ready steel chassis.

For more information on the HeadRush Gigboard see the spec list below, or visit HeadRushFX.com.

Features

- Exclusive custom-designed quad-core DSP system

- Powered by Eleven HD Expanded™ DSP software

- Realistic and responsive amp, mic and FX modeling

- Gapless preset switching with reverb/delay tail spillover

- 7” high-resolution display with intuitive touch interface

- Hands-free edit mode for quick on-the-fly live editing

- Road-ready steel chassis; 4 footswitches with dedicated color LEDs

- Record and reamp via USB with quality up to 24-bit/96KHz

- Load your own custom impulse response files

- Looper has 20 minutes of record time, with peel feature