Holy Watt Amps Introduces Ian Moore Signature Line

After a year in development, Holy Watt Amps is proud to introduce the Ian Moore Signature Prestige Series.

Built strictly to Ian's specs, these extremely pedal-friendly amps are designed for the player to plug in, turn on and go.

The line is built with the most reliable, rugged components, and is designed and made for the touring musician. With evenly distributed mids, just the right amount of sparkle on the top end, and the perfect amount of bass—guitarists will love the clean headroom provided by these amplifiers. There's also plenty of grit to dial in for a good bit of breakup. The reverb is lively and present, without washing out over the entire signal. It's truly a players’ amp, but simple enough to quickly dial in great tone for even a beginner.

The front panel includes Pre-Amp Volume, Treble, Mid, Bass, Reverb and Presence. There is also 3-way bright switch for greater tonal flexibility. Primarily 6L6-driven, on the underside is a switch for a 6V6 tube swap. The fixed bias is adjusted from an external bias adjust and bias measure points. Once set, all players need to do is flip the switch and swap tubes. The preamp section, with a tube driven reverb, boasts four tubes—3 x 12AX7 and 1 x 12AT7.

With no effects loop, the straightforward back panel simply includes a power cord jack, 3A fuse holder, an impedance switch to select speaker impedance (in the Signature CL30 model) and two outputs for 4 and 8 Ohms (in the Signature CL15 model). Simplicity of design at its best.

The Ian Moore Signature 2x12 cabinet comes loaded with a Celestion Alnico Gold 50 on the top and a Celestion Greenback 30 on the bottom for an even, balanced tone. It's the perfect pairing for the Ian Moore Signature Series amps.

Holy Watt Amps will be at Summer NAMM July 13 -15, so come visit us at booth 1757 and play one for yourself.

To find out more, visit holywatt.com.