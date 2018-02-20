Hotone Introduces Five New Nano Legacy Series Amplifier Heads

(Image credit: Hotone)

Hotone has announced five new Nano Legacy Series amplifier heads: the Vulcan Five-O, Eagle's Heart, Freeze B, Captain Boogie and Siva Boogie.

Each packed with essential guitar amp features and weighing only a pound, these 5-watt amp heads feature separate Volume and Gain knobs, 3-band (Bass, Middle and Treble) EQ, an FX Loop for integrating external effects and a single speaker output for use with 4, 8 or 16Ω cabinet.

They also feature a 1/8” Aux input for use with MP3 players or smartphone, a 1/8” Headphone/Line output for use with home stereo or computer speakers and a 18V DC power supply.

For more info on the new Nano Legacy Series amplifier heads—which are available now for $119.99 each—stop by hotoneaudio.com.