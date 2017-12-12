How to Change the Speaker in a Guitar Amp

Sometimes you just need to make a change!

With that in mind, we asked our very own Paul Riario to create a video showing you how to change the speaker in your guitar amp.

In the video below, which is presented by Celestion and Guitar World, Riario installs a Celestion G12 V-Type 70-Watt speaker into a Blackstar combo.

You'll also notice Yngwie Malmsteen makes a brief appearance! Regardless, check out the clip and let us know what you think in the comments below or on Facebook.

For more information about Celestion speakers, check out celestion.com.

And if you like this sort of thing, be sure to check out Riario's first feature film, How to Build a Pedal Board," which features a brief appearance by Mick Mars. Enjoy!