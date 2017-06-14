Iconic Guitars Releases New Evolution S Series

Southern California based Iconic Guitars has released the Evolution S Series line of guitars.

Iconic Guitars launched The Evolution line as a follow up to their popular Vintage Series line of guitars. These new models take their visual cue from the classic S shape and expand the tonal capabilities and playability to otherworldly new heights. The distinctive looks, impeccably selected tone woods, remarkable finishes, and contemporary appointments all combine for an amazing guitar with rich, pure, articulate tone.

The Evolution Series S and S Limited offer a unique array of custom options including pickup configuration, neck profile and wood configuration, fret size and body tone woods. The Evolution S models are available in an extensive palette of pearl and candy colors.

The Evolution S Limited models feature Master Grade, book-matched maple or other exotic tone wood tops, each uniquely dyed and masterfully finished with matching pearl or candy back, sides and head stock.

The Evolution S is a spectacular guitar designed to perform well beyond the expectations of the discerning player and exceed the needs of professional, touring and recreational musicians alike.

Standard features on the Evolution S and Evolution S Limited models include:

Select Alder body

5A Flame or Quilt Maple or other exotic tone wood tops (Limited models)

Quartersawn Maple neck with Maple, Indian Rosewood or Ebony fretboards

10” – 14” Compound Radius Fretboard

1.687” nut width with hand cut Tusq Nut

.047” X .104” Jescar Nickel Silver frets (Stainless optional)

Lollar or Bare Knuckle pickups standard (HH, HSS, HSH)

Hipshot Contour bridge

Hipshot Open Back Locking Tuners

Emerson Electronics with Schaller 5-way Megaswitch

Retail pricing for the Evolution S model starts at $2099 and $3099 for the T Limited and includes a G&G Deluxe Embroidered hard shell case or Reunion Blues Gig Bag.

Available at select dealers nationwide or for more information on the Evolution S Series guitars and more see iconicguitars.com

