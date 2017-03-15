Jennings Guitars Unveils New Catalina Semi-Hollow Electric

(Image credit: Jennings Guitars)

Southern California’s Jennings Guitars has unveiled its original Catalina semi-hollow electric guitar. The Catalina blends revered attributes of several beloved classics while maintaining a voice that is distinctly its own.

Equipped with two humbucking pickups, it offers a smooth-yet-complex sound with comfortable playability. The Catalina has a completely customizable template and Jennings Guitars offers virtually unlimited options for pickups, hardware and finishes. Watch a demo of the Catalina below.

The Catalina features:

Alder body and cap with nitrocellulose finish

Bolt-on 25.5” scale length maple neck with medium c-shape profile

Ebony fretboard, medium nickel silver frets, with side binding

A 1-11/16” nut width

McNelly Cornucopia Silver Foil pickups

Roller bridge and Bigsby B5 tremolo

Pricing for the Catalina starts at $1,800. This pricing includes a rosewood fretboard, alder or mahogany body, Tuno-o-matic plus stop tailpiece, sperzel tuners, McNelly humbuckers and a nitrocellulose finish.For details, visit jenningsguitars.com.