Jim Dunlop Introduces MXR Prime Distortion Pedal

Dunlop Manufacturing, in partnership with Guitar Center, has announced the new MXR Prime Distortion pedal.

It is available exclusively at Guitar Center stores, Guitar Center online and Musicians Friend online.

The MXR Prime Distortion conjures vintage hard clipping that’s raw, powerful and highly responsive to the guitar player's attack. With its classic Output, Tone and Distortion control setup, this pedal’s huge, articulate sound is easy to dial in. The Prime Distortion packs a huge punch when you dig in, but it also cleans up when you pull back.

This 100-percent analog distortion uses low-noise op amps, so you don’t get any extra noise when the gain levels soar.

Features:

Responsive to attack

Output, Tone and Distortion controls

Low noise op amps

100 percent analog

Street price: $49.99.

For more about Dunlop's MXR pedals, head to jimdunlop.com/products/electronics/mxr.

Here are two new videos that demo the MXR Prime Distortion pedal:

TAL

Jackson Guitar w/ EMG active humbuckers + M69 Prime Distortion + LAVA Vintage Coil cables + Marshall Super Lead (100w) and 4-12 slant cabinet. Recorded with Heil PR30 and Royer 101 microphones. Performance: Tal Morris. Executive Producer: Jimmy Dunlop.

JAMES

Fender Telecaster + M69 Prime Distortion + LAVA Vintage Tweed cables + Carr "Impala" amplifier (6L6, 40w); Recorded with Heil PR30 and Royer 101 microphones. Performance: James Deprato. Executive Producer: Jimmy Dunlop.