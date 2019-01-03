Joyo Debuts New Aquarius Delay and Looper

Joyo has been on an absolute tear lately, and now the company's R series of pedals has been expanded yet again with the new Aquarius delay and looper.

The Aquarius features eight delay modes: digital, analog, tape echo, tube echo, reverse low-bit, Galaxy and mod, in addition to a 300-second looper.

Users are able to run the Aquarius' looper and delay simultaneously, a feature that's typically only found on more expensive units. Users can also hold the bypass footswitch for tap tempo.

The Aquarius is available now for $89.

For more on the pedal, head on over to joyoaudio.com.