Joyo has unveiled its new FireBrand lunchbox amp.

The latest entry in the company's Bantamp series, the two-channel, 20W FireBrand features an FX loop, a headphone output and Aux in. It also features a single 12AX7 tube in the preamp and uses a solid state power amp.

Notably, the amp also features Bluetooth connectivity for playing along to songs.

The Joyo Bantamp FireBrand is available now for $169.

For more info on the amp, head on over to joyoaudio.com.