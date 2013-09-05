Korg Announces Pandora Stomp Multi-Effect/Tuner Pedal

The original Pandora Multi-Effect Processor, released in 1995, was a new product concept that packed an enormous amount of effects processing and practice features into a unit the size of a cassette tape.

Now, the long-established Pandora series includes the new Pandora Stomp, which offers the same high-quality effects found in other Pandora products, housed in a stompbox-style pedal. It can be used on its own or in a pedal board either live onstage or for practice and recording.

Featuring a die-cast body the size of a compact effect unit, Pandora Stomp is actually a multi-effect unit that contains 158 types of modeling effects (seven simultaneous). Two hundred preset programs include many well-known, signature sounds, as well as 100 rhythm patterns that cover a diverse range of styles.

There's also an auto tuner with a large, bright, easy-to-read LED meter. Players can use Pandora Stomp for jam sessions by connecting an MP3 player to the AUX input, which provides a +/-1 octave pitch shift function.

The multi-function foot switch can also be used to switch program memories, just like with a single effect unit. In addition, four program memory buttons allow one-touch recall.

DC9V power supply allows easy integration with a pedalboard. The Pandora Stomp will also operate on USB bus power for hassle-free integration with a computer. A free, downloadable PC editor/librarian makes it easy to create and manage sounds.

In addition to the standard model in black, two special colors — ivory and orange — will also be produced in a limited edition run.

The Korg Pandora Stomp will be in stores in Fall 2013 with a US street price of $129.99

For more information, visit korg.com.