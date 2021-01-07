Korg USA announces acquisition of Aguilar Amplification

Aguilar Amplification – the celebrated manufacturer of bass amps – has been acquired by Korg USA.

Korg USA will be a direct investor in the newly named Aguilar Musical Instruments, which will operate as a separate company under the Korg portfolio of brands.

In the bass world, Aguilar has built up its reputation with a string of high-quality amps and pedals.

Korg USA's current roster of brands includes names such as guitar amp manufacturers Vox and Blackstar, as well as Tanglewood acoustic guitars and Spector bass guitars.

In the wake of the announcement, Korg USA CEO Joe Castronovo said: "This is an excellent way to kick off 2021 and we are excited to add the well respected brand of Aguilar to our portfolio."

He continued, saying that "For 25 years, the Aguilar name has been synonymous with quality. We will continue to maintain that reputation and look forward to our future collaborations."

For the new Aguilar Musical Instruments, it is business as usual as Dave Avenius stays on as managing director of the company and Dave Boonshoft continues to lead product development as a consultant. Further, Aguilar's existing staff will remain on board and bring their "credo of constant improvement to the Korg USA family of brands".

Boonshoft – Aguilar's co-founder – announced that the move was an important step forward for company, and that it will "help us take the brand to the next level".

"This presents an opportunity to work with a world-class team focused on improving our capabilities and growing our business."

Visit Korg USA for more info.

Earlier this week, Gibson announced an acquisition of its own, revealing it had acquired the iconic boutique guitar amp brand Mesa/Boogie.