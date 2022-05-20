Korg buys Darkglass Electronics in bid to become “a leader” in the bass gear market

Korg USA has purchased a controlling stake in Finnish bass gear brand Darkglass Electronics for an undisclosed amount.

Korg already distributed the brand in North America and the sale – announced yesterday (May 19) by Korg USA President Joe Castronovo – is said to further its ambition in the bass market.

“This acquisition is aligned with our strategy to position Korg USA as a leader in the bass gear category,” says Castronovo.

“We have developed a deep admiration for the brand’s cutting-edge reputation of being innovative and player-centric. Korg USA is proud to invest in the future of Darkglass, and we are excited to share their products with the music community, alongside our other respected brands.”

Helsinki-based Darkglass was founded in 2009 by CEO Douglas Castro and builds an array of bass amps, cabinets and pedals, including the ADAM distortion pedal and Exponent 500 head. Following the sale of his stake, Castro will now leave the firm in the hands of Korg and current Managing Director, Marcos Barilatti.

“As a bassist, I started Darkglass to engineer the products I always dreamed of having. Shortly after, the dream grew to become a top player in the bass segment,” says Castro.

“Having worked with Korg USA for many years and seeing first-hand their incredible work empowering the brands that have joined their group, I do not doubt that they will help fulfill all of these ambitions and beyond.

“As a former owner and now future user, I am incredibly excited to see the next chapter in the Darkglass story – I am sure that the best is yet to come.”

Keep an eye on Darkglass Electronics for more information.