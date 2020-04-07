Stay in tune for a bargain with $15 off Korg's Pitchblack Mini pedal tuner

Guitar tuners are one of the most vital aspects of any guitarist's rig, and Korg is widely acknowledged to make some of the best.

Featuring a crystal-clear LED display - with a light-emitting surface that allows for perfect visibility no matter how bright or dark your stage is - and four display modes, Korg's Pitchblack Mini pedal tuner is about as easy-to-use as tuners come.

Compact, durable, accurate and easy on the wallet, it's a perfect pedalboard addition for any guitarist looking for a new tuner. Now, thanks to Guitar Center, the Pitchblack Mini can be had for even more of a bargain.

Usually $69.99, the Pitchblack Mini can now be picked up for just $54.99.

Be sure to act quickly though, because this $15 discount is only available until tomorrow. Head on over to Guitar Center to jump on it, and stay in tune for less.