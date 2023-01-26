Korg introduces two new build-it-yourself Nutube-driven Nu:Tekt pedals – the TR-S tube amp emulator and HD-S Distortion

Back in January 2020, Korg captivated NAMM attendees with its Nu:Tekt OD-S – a neat Nutube-driven overdrive pedal that could be assembled entirely by hand, but with no soldering required.

Naturally, the novelty behind the pedal, along with its impressive set of tube-like overdrive tones – we awarded it four stars when we gave it a go – made the OD-S a popular piece among pedal fans who sought to get both stompbox-assembling expertise and solid sonic performance.

Now, Korg has introduced two all-new Nu:Tekt build kits to join its flagship OD-S: the HD-S Harmonic Distortion and TR-S Power Tube Reactor.

Just like the original build-it-yourself kit from Korg, each pedal boasts a solderless design for easy assembly, and comes accompanied with all the tools required to take it from box to stompbox as quickly as possible.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg)

No time frame has been given for the assembly of both the pedals, but since the first Nu:Tekt offering promised a speedy 45-minute build time – something we confirmed when we built one ourselves – we imagine it's a similar story this time 'round.

Another returning design element is Korg’s patent-pending Nutube technology – found in the TR-S Power Tube Reactor only – which promises to give guitarists the "feel of a tube amp even when recording or playing through a transistor amp".

The basic design layout is also loosely the same – each pedal features four control knobs, a bypass footswitch and LED light – though this time out Korg has equipped each unit with a small screen and three additional internal parameters.

In terms of stompbox-specific specs, the HD-S compiles three different distortion circuits that supposedly deliver "never-before-heard harmonic distortion". Whether that’s actually the case remains to be seen, but Korg says the HD-S can be used with guitars as well as other instruments, making it fairly flexible.

Notably, the harmonic distortion was created in collaboration with Fumio Mieda – the brains behind the Jimi Hendrix-favored Uni-Vibe – who labeled the HD-S as "a new kind of distortion based on harmonic synthesis that covers both traditional and all-new sounds".

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg) (Image credit: Korg)

Such tones are dialed in using external Volume, Tone, Gate and Gain controls, while a trio of internal trimmer pots help adjust the balance between each distortion circuit.

The TR-S, meanwhile, vows to serve up tube-like compression and amp-style tones by way of its Nutube, which is said to operate "exactly as a triode vacuum tube". In practice, it promises rich overtones and the same dynamic response as conventional vacuum tubes.

Control-wise, the external knobs are for Volume, Power Sag, Tube Gain and Mix – which goes from Direct to Tube – while the internal trim pots take care of Tone, Sustain and Threshold.

There’s no official US price just yet – only a UK price point of £199 – but since the OD-S currently weighs in at $299, we imagine these new offerings won’t be far off that.

For more information, head over to Korg UK (opens in new tab) or Korg US (opens in new tab).