The Latest from Kiesel Guitars at the 2017 Summer NAMM Show

We dropped by the Kiesel Guitars booth while at the 2017 Summer NAMM show to check out the latest offerings from this California-based company.

Jeff Kiesel introduces us to the Crescent Series of guitars, featuring his new set-through neck construction. This new neck style provides the playability and access of a neck-through guitar, but with set-neck tone. The Crescent series is available in six, seven or eight string models, with an array of stunning finishes.

Jeff also gives us a rundown on Kiesel’s SH Series, Solo Series, and a new seven string version of their Alan Holdsworth signature model.

Watch the clip below, and to find out more, visit kieselguitars.com.