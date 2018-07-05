Line 6 Unveils New SR250 Guitar

Line 6 SR250

Line 6 has debuted its new SR250 guitar, the latest addition to its Shuriken Variax range.

As opposed to the SR270’s 27” baritone scale, the SR250 offers a 25.5” scale length. The guitar's Variax HD technology promises immediate access to a host of guitar models and alternate tunings via the twist of a knob.

Custom guitar models and alternate tunings can be saved as presets, while custom instruments and tunings can also be designed and loaded into the guitar using Line 6’s free Workbench HD app.

The SR250 is available now in the United States—and will be available worldwide starting this August—for $2,099.

For more on the guitar, head on over to line6.com.