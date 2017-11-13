Mad Hatter Guitar Products Introduces Super Shredder Humbucker Pickups

Mad Hatter Guitar Products has announced the release of its new Super Shredder Humbucker Pickups.

The Super Shredder Humbucker Pickups—which Mad Hatter designed in collaboration with Fralin Pickups—were designed to have incredible note clarity, to be responsive and to have focused mids that sit perfectly in the mix. When split, they have no volume loss and sound like a true single coil.

The Mad Hatter Super Shredder Humbucker Pickups are available in black, white, & zebra with the choice of nickle, gold, or black screws. Black and zebra are available in both standard and tremolo spacing, while white is available in tremolo spacing.

The Mad Hatter Super Shredder Humbucker Pickups are priced at $174.99 per pickup, and are available exclusively at madhatterguitarproducts.com.