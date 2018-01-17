Mad Hatter Guitar Products Introduces the Earth Board

(Image credit: Mad Hatter Guitar Products)

Mad Hatter Guitar Products has announced the release of the Earth Board.

A collaboration between Mad Hatter and Earth Pedal Systems, the Earth Board consists of a lightweight aluminum frame supporting isolated steel rails and “Pedal Plates” that attach to any effects pedal. Each Pedal Plate has magnets that hold strong to the steel rails of the Earth Board for easier positioning on the board than standard Velcro.

The steel rails of the Earth Board serve a second purpose in providing voltage to each Pedal Plate through the magnets to power their supporting effects pedal. The Pedal Plates are designed in three different voltages, 9VDC, 12VDC and 18VDC.

Although the Earth Board can be powered by a standard 9VDC power supply, it is designed to operate with a lithium rechargeable battery for clean isolated power. The battery can easily be mounted to a Pedal Plate and placed anywhere on the Earth Board for hours of clean pedal power.

The Earth Board has a starting price of $399.99. For more information on the board, stop by madhatterguitarproducts.com.