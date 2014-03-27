Maxon Releases Seven New Fuzz Elements Pedals

Godlyke has announced the release of Maxon Fuzz Elements, seven new pedals designed to reproduce the unique sounds of the world’s most desirable vintage fuzz pedals.

Using modern software technology, Maxon has modeled and mapped the complex elements that make up the core sounds of these legendary effect units, reproducing them using advanced analog circuitry that is accurate and stable.

Each Fuzz Elements model features a compact, diecast enclosure, LED status indicator, easy-access battery door and true bypass switching.

FA10 Fuzz Elements Air: Accurately replicates the classic octave-fuzz sounds of the Univox Super Fuzz. Two distinct fuzz tones via the Fat/Scoop switch. Street price $189

FEA10 Fuzz Elements Earth: Based on the classic “Ram’s Head” transistor fuzz circuit of the Seventies — loud, throaty fuzz with singing sustain and excellent note definition. Street price $189

FE10 Fuzz Elements Ether: Adds a parametric tone section to the FA10 circuit. Cut or Boost specific frequencies to create a variety of new fuzz/Octavia tones. Street price $199

FF10 Fuzz Elements Fire: Emulates the massive, bottom-heavy octave-fuzz sounds of the Roland Bee Baa. Features two distinct fuzz sounds via the Notch footswitch. Street price $189

FWA10 Fuzz Elements Water: Adds a parametric tone section to the FEA10 circuit. Cut or Boost specific frequencies to create a variety of new fuzz/distortion tones. Street price $199

FW10 Fuzz Elements Wind: Conjures up the classic fuzz tones of the Vox Tonebender Mk. II. Vintage/Hot gain settings and switchable output buffer. Street price $189

FV10 Fuzz Elements Void: Based on the Ampeg Scrambler, generates even-order harmonic overtones that are dynamic and frequency dependent to create unique Octavia/ring modulator sounds. Street price $189

For more information, visit maxonfx.com.