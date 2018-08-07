Mesa/Boogie Unveil Fillmore 50 Guitar Amplifier and Cabinets

Mesa/Boogie has unveiled its new Fillmore 50 guitar amplifier and cabinet series.

Named in tribute to the renowned bi-coastal venues that showcased the biggest names in classic rock over decades, the new vintage-voiced and styled amplifier is inspired by the other branch of the Boogie family tree and many early design discoveries at the company.

Mesa states that the focus of the Fillmore 50 is to deliver a unique, vintage voice that offers players a wide, soft clip to saturated range, all in widely accessible and portable head or combo formats with configurable cabinet options. The result is an amp featuring the company's most expressive gain sounds ever, presented in a simple two (identical) Channel, three-Mode platform. The all-tube Fillmore 50 is powered by 2x6L6 Power Tubes and features 5x12AX7 Preamp Tubes with power control by way of a 50/25-Watt global power switch.

A streamlined front panel showcases two fully independent foot switchable channels. Identical by design, via Mesa’s 3 Mode Channel Cloning, both Channels 1 and 2 feature Channel Cloned Clean, Drive and HI Modes, with Independent Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Presence, Reverb and Master Controls.

Mesa’s Vintage all-tube, long-tank, spring Reverb with independent channel controls and a fully buffered, series tube FX Loop round out the Fillmore 50’s feature set. Additionally, Reverb switching can be handled remotely with an optional reverb footswitch and cable, which are offered separately.

To complement the new Fillmore 50 amplifier, Mesa is also introducing new Fillmore Series cabinets. The vintage-tuned 1x12 Fillmore 23, and 2x12 Fillmore feature a higher, tighter bass response that is well-suited for the vintage-inspired Fillmore tone.

For more on the Fillmore 50, head on over to mesaboogie.com.