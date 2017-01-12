NAMM 2017: Mitchell Guitars Debuts New Line of Basses

(Image credit: Mitchell Guitars)

In addition to its complete line of electric guitars, Mitchell Guitars recently unveiled its impressive bass guitar collection.

With fresh designs that include faster necks and fretboards, plus inventive electronics, these carefully crafted instruments answer the demands of today’s top players.

Find out more about the instruments in the video at the bottom of this story, and read about Mitchell’s new line of basses below.

The Mitchell FB Series includes feature-rich, multi-genre basses designed for the do-it-all player who is equally comfortable in rock, metal, country, jazz, blues and more.

FB700

The Mitchell FB700 bass features an offset double cutaway, carved mahogany body topped with a precision-cut AAA quilt maple veneer for high-end looks, and fitted with an easy playing 5-piece maple neck with rosewood fretboard. The premium MB4 paraffin-dipped alnico V humbucking pickups provide exceptional tone and microphonic/feedback rejection, while the active preamp gives players outstanding tonal control. Includes boost or cut to low, mid, and high frequencies, and a pickup blend control knob for even more sound sculpting options. High-tensile strength fretwire and die-cast high-ratio tuning machines add to the premium feel. Available in Natural (QNT) and Transparent Black (QBK).

The Mitchell TB Series bass offers traditional looks and tone for musicians searching for a modern rock, blues and pop workhorse that feels as comfortable on stage as it does in the studio.

TB500

The Mitchell TB500 bass starts with a custom contour alder body and one-piece, comfortable-profile maple neck with a smooth Indian rosewood fretboard. Standard split-single and single-coil paraffin-dipped alnico-V pickups go from blues to classic to modern rock, while mitigating microphonics and feedback. Separate volume controls for each pickup provide complete sound sculpting, along with a master tone for even more sonic options. The high-mass modern bridge ensures a robust tone, smooth sustain for days, and solid intonation. Available in Black with white pearloid pickguard (BK) or Transparent White Blonde with tortoise shell pickguard (TWB).

The Mitchell MB Series basses are designed with premium features and sound options that every advancing bassist needs, enabling them to cover wide musical ground. With a variety of feature configurations and finish options there’s an MB Series bass for every player.

MB300

The Mitchell MB300 bass features a carved-top, sleek-curve basswood body and a modern-profile neck shape that is ideal for multi-genre players. An optional AAA quilt maple veneer provides the MB300 with a top-shelf look. The Deep Bevel Cutaway (also featured on Mitchell electric guitars) offers increased playing freedom across the entire fretboard. A 3-band active EQ provides up to 12dB boost or cut at 3 select frequencies for amazing tonal control for any style of music. Black nickel die-cast tuners and a high-mass bridge add to the premium appeal and tone. Available in Black (BK), Transparent Red (TR) and Honeyburst with AAA quilt maple veneer top (QHB).

MB200

The Mitchell MB200 bass features a slick basswood body and a modern-profile neck shape that is deal for multi-genre players. Split-single and single-coil ceramic pickups cover an array of musical genres, while a 2-band active EQ offers more tonal control for any style of music. Premium black nickel Y-type die cast tuners and a high-mass bridge adds to its robust tone and sustain. Available in Black (BK), Blood Red (BR), Gun Metal Metallic (GM)

Before delivery to dealers, all Mitchell basses receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability.

Visit mitchellelectricguitars.com to find out more.