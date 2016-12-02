Mitchell Guitars Introduces MD Series

(Image credit: Mitchell Guitars)

The new family of electric guitars from Mitchell gives a nod toward traditional, time-tested motifs, with an array of features for today’s expressive, high-performance player.

Today we’re showcasing the company’s MD Series, tailored for the modern, heavy and hard rock player looking for a refined, contemporary look and more aggressive sound dynamics. With a variety of feature configurations and finish options there’s an MD Series guitar for every player.

Watch this video to find out more, and check out the MD Series models below.

MD400

The best-in-class Mitchell MD400 offers a carved, double cutaway mahogany body and a one-piece mahogany set neck for superior tone and sustain. Both the neck and body are carefully bound in a stunning multi-ply binding/purfling to produce an amazing eye-catching aesthetic. For a more advanced, modern sound, Mitchell includes a rail-style ceramic humbucker in the bridge and a mini-rail humbucker in the neck position. They both provide a more consistent magnetic pull versus standard pole pieces, enhancing overall tone and sustain. It also allows for additional picking room while also expanding the visual beauty of the guitar top. The string-thru body design increases sustain even further, and high-ratio locking tuning machines make precision tuning easy.

The MD400 is available in Black (BK), Transparent Ocean Blue (TOB) or optional Transparent Purple (QPR), Natural (QNT) and Transparent Forest Green (QFG) AAA quilt maple veneer tops.

MD400 Features

Modern carved mahogany double cutaway body and a mahogany set neck with rosewood fretboard

H/mini-H pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped, rail-style ceramic pickups reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback while reducing tonal dropouts

Deep Bevel Cutaway (DBC) design allows for complete fretboard access

String-through body design and traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge for outstanding sustain and solid intonation

Locking tuning machines and Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut enhance tuning stability

Stunning multi-ply binding/purfling throughout provides eye-catching looks

High-tensile strength fretwire for durability and smooth playability

MD400 Specifications

Carved mahogany body

Mahogany one-piece set neck Indian rosewood or maple fretboard with 24 jumbo frets

15.75” (400mm) neck radius

25.5” scale length

H/Mini-H pickup configuration

Paraffin-dipped high-output rail-style ceramic pickups

Volume 1, Volume 2, Master Tone 3-position pickup switch

Pull coil-tap for each humbucking pickup

Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design

Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL friction-reducing nut

18:1 high-ratio locking tuning machines

Attractive black nickel hardware

MD300

The Mitchell MD300 features a carved top, double cutaway, basswood body and a one-piece, bolt-on maple neck, offering outstanding resonance and articulation. For a more advanced, modern sound, the guitar includes a rail-style ceramic humbucker in the bridge and a mini-rail humbucker in the neck position. They both provide a more consistent magnetic pull versus standard pole pieces, which enhances overall tone and sustain. It also allows for additional picking room for advanced players while also expanding the visual beauty of the guitar top. The string-thru body design increases sustain even further, and high-ratio locking tuning machines make precise tuning easy.

The MD300 is available in Walnut Satin (WS), Black (BK) and Blood Red (BR).

MD300 Features

Modern carved basswood double-cutaway body and a maple neck with rosewood fretboard

H/mini-H pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped, rail-style ceramic pickups to reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback while mitigating tonal dropouts

Deep Bevel Cutaway (DBC) design allows for complete fretboard access

String-through body design and traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge for outstanding sustain and solid intonation

Locking tuning machines and Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut enhance tuning stability

High-tensile strength fretwire for durability and smooth playability

MD300 Specifications

Carved one-piece basswood body

Maple one-piece bolt-on neck

Indian rosewood fretboard with 24 jumbo frets

13.75” (350mm) neck radius

25.5” scale length

H/Mini-H pickup configuration

Paraffin-dipped high-output rail-style ceramic pickups

Volume 1, Volume 2, Master Tone

3-position pickup switch

Pull coil-tap for each humbucking pickup

Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design

Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL friction-reducing nut

18:1 high-ratio locking tuning machines

Attractive black nickel hardware MD200

MD200

The affordable Mitchell MD200 offers a double cutaway basswood body and a one-piece maple neck with rosewood fretboard. For a modern sound, the guitar includes a rail-style alnico V humbucker in the bridge and mini-rail humbucker in the neck position. They both provide a more consistent magnetic pull versus standard pole pieces, enhancing overall tone and sustain. High-ratio tuners allows for precise tuning control. The MD200 also includes a flatter neck radius, which allows for easier fretboard gymnastics. For even more sustain and articulation, the MD200 comes with string-through body construction.

The MD 200 is available in Black (BK) and White (WH).

MD200 Features

Modern basswood double-cutaway body and a maple neck with rosewood fretboard

H/mini-H pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped, rail-style alnico V pickups reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback while mitigating tonal dropouts

Deep Bevel Cutaway (DBC) design allows for complete fretboard access

String-through body design and traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge for outstanding sustain and solid intonation

High-tensile strength fretwire for durability and smooth playing

MD200 Specifications

Basswood body

Maple one-piece bolt-on neck

Indian rosewood fretboard with 24 jumbo frets

13.75” (350mm) neck radius

25.5” scale length

H/Mini-H pickup configuration

Paraffin-dipped high-output rail-style alnico V pickups

Volume 1, Volume 2, Master Tone

3-position pickup switch

Pull coil-tap for each humbucking pickup

Traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge and string-through body design

14:1 high-ratio tuning machines

Attractive black nickel hardware

Before delivery to dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability.

Find out more about Mitchell Guitars at mitchellguitars.com.