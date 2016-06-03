Montreal Guitar Makers Join Forces to Share Resources, Creativity

Walk into Mile End Guitar Coop in Montreal, and immediately you’re surrounded by seven different workbenches. Each bench is a different guitar company making some of the most diverse instruments today, from retro-inspired electrics to classical and even experimental acoustic designs.

Gone are the days of a lone luthier working in solitude. These builders have joined together not only to save on rent and resources, but also to learn from each other.

“Sharing a space and working alongside talented and dedicated builders has been incredibly stimulating,” says Lenny Robert of Daddy Mojo Guitars. (We profiled the Daddy Mojo Dolorosa guitar on GuitarWorld.com.) “It has also given us an entirely new perspective on instrument building.”

The video below is from their recent Kickstarter campaign, created recently after they were forced to move due to skyrocketing rent. It gives a good taste of the magic inside those walls.

The Mile End Guitar Coop Kickstarter has met its low goal, but is still continuing on in order to create an even better workspace. See the full details here, including some upper level rewards that include actual guitars from the shop.

