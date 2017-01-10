NAMM 2017: MorleyReleases DJ Ashba Signature Skeleton Wah

(Image credit: Morley)

Morley, makers of pedals, switches and Ebtech audio solutions, has released the DJ Ashba Skeleton Wah.

This new signature Wah is switchless; simply step on to engage Wah and step off to go to bypass. It also is Electro-Optical, meaning there are no pots to wear out and get scratchy.

The Skeleton Wah is tuned in to the preferred tone and sweep of Ashba, the Sixx:A.M. guitarist. It also is equipped with the company's new custom MQ2 inductor for more intense Wah, smooth range and less noise. It has an internal Wah Level trimpot for players who want to tweek the Wah’s output level.

“One of the coolest features about the pedal is the entire pedal glows in the dark,” says Morley’s Bill Wenzloff. “It’s Morley’s patent-pending Glow in the Dark Coating technology. The bone white paint job is beautiful, and once it receives a charge of light, it will glow on a dark stage. The pedal graphics were designed by DJ himself and add a great touch of style to the pedal.”

The Skeleton Wah is suitable for use with guitar, bass, keys or any other instrument you can plug into it. It is housed in a cold rolled-steel chassis, equipped with LED indication, a Quick Clip battery door and has a street price of $145. It's also available in an M2 European version (Model SKW2). As with all Morley products, it comes with a no-hassle two-year warranty.

For Morley ordering information, call Bill Wenzloff at 800.284.5172, Ext. 12.

For more about Ashba, visit djashba.com. For more about Morley, visit morleypedals.com.