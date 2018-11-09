Morley Unveils New Chrome Power Wah Bundle for 50th Anniversary

Morley has unveiled a new limited edition chrome bundle in celebration of its 50 years in the effects business. The new offering features a chrome mini Power Wah, chrome ABY, a commemorative booklet showing a selection of interesting Morley products over five decades, a retro Morley Man Sticker and more, all packaged in a collector’s box.

Stated Morley’s Bill Wenzloff; “The origins of Morley pedals goes back much earlier than 50 years, however 1969 was the year we started seriously making guitar effects under the Tel-Ray name that led to the creation of Morley brand and line of pedals. We are all proud to be part of such an iconic brand name. We will also be celebrating in various ways throughout 2019, this special Chrome Bundle is just the kick-off.”

The chrome bundle is limited to 300 pieces worldwide and has a street price of $399.

For more information head over to morleypedals.com.