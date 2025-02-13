The best deals of 2025 so far? Save big in the Musician's Friend’s Presidents' Day sale with up to 40% off guitar gear

It's not quite Presidents' Day just yet, but I woke up pleasantly surprised this morning to see that Musician’s Friend has jumped the gun and dropped their sale early, offering impressive savings of up to 40% off guitar gear .

I’ve looked at the full sale already and there’s an excellent selection of deals on offer, from electric and acoustic guitars to effects pedals and guitar amps, so well worth a browse if you’re hunting for a bargain. If you're in a rush, I've highlighted some of my favorite deals below for you.

Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 40% off

With a huge range of gear from Gibson and Fender to Line 6 and Universal Audio, the Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale is a fantastic opportunity to bag yourself some heavily discounted guitar gear. There’s also loads of recording gear, select PA systems, and keyboards if you want something other than a new guitar or pedal.

Presidents' Day coupon: Use code PRESDAY

Musician’s Friend is also running a coupon code on select items, so you can bag 10% off select items from $45 to $98, and an even bigger 15% discount on items that are $99 and above. All you need to do is add a qualifying item to your basket and enter the code PRESDAY to claim your discount.

I've looked through the sale and spied some awesome deals to get you on your way. First up, my personal favorite is the Fender Player Plus Telecaster which has got a massive $200 discount in the sale. As well as having the inherent versatility of a Telecaster with its bright bridge pickup and dark neck tone, you also get a series circuit when you pull up on the tone knob, adding a humbucker-esque tone for even more adaptability.

Next up is another favorite of mine, the Line 6 DL4 MKII. It's a limited edition version however, ditching the iconic green for a very cool silver look in celebration of 25 years of excellent digital delays. With a $75 reduction, you're getting a very good price for a piece of guitar history, and it comes with a limited edition keychain and sticker too.

Finally, I'm always having my ear chewed off for leaving my guitars around the house, so it's time to clear things up with these Fender 351 Guitar Wall Hangers. Coming in a slick black design they'll fit in nicely with most home decor, giving you a way to display your favorites while keeping the house tidy. With a $30 saving in the Musician's Friend sale, they're nearly two for the price of one making them excellent value for money.

