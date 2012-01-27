NAMM 2012 Photo Gallery: Hot Girls, Robert Trujillo, Bootsy Collins, Orianthi and More

Since the 2012 Winter NAMM show kicked off last Thursday, GuitarWorld.com has been supplying you with nonstop NAMM videos, news items and photo galleries -- doing our darndest to bring the NAMM experience to everyone who couldn't make it to the show.

On that note, enjoy this latest NAMM photo gallery! It includes photos of several artists (Dave Navarro, Vinnie Moore, Robert Trujillo, Bootsy Collins, Tal Wilkenfeld, Orianthi, Gus G ...) booths and gear, not to mention some green people, some pretty people -- and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams.

