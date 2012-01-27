NAMM 2012 Photo Gallery: Hot Girls, Robert Trujillo, Bootsy Collins, Orianthi and More

Since the 2012 Winter NAMM show kicked off last Thursday, GuitarWorld.com has been supplying you with nonstop NAMM videos, news items and photo galleries -- doing our darndest to bring the NAMM experience to everyone who couldn't make it to the show.
On that note, enjoy this latest NAMM photo gallery! It includes photos of several artists (Dave Navarro, Vinnie Moore, Robert Trujillo, Bootsy Collins, Tal Wilkenfeld, Orianthi, Gus G ...) booths and gear, not to mention some green people, some pretty people -- and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams.
Be sure to check out the rest of our 2012 Winter NAMM coverage at our special NAMM 2012 page.
P.S.: Remember you can click on the photos below to take a closer look!
Image 1 of 40
Image 2 of 40
Image 3 of 40
Image 4 of 40
Image 5 of 40
Image 6 of 40
Image 7 of 40
Image 8 of 40
Image 9 of 40
Image 10 of 40
Image 11 of 40
Image 12 of 40
Image 13 of 40
Image 14 of 40
Image 15 of 40
Image 16 of 40
Image 17 of 40
Image 18 of 40
Image 19 of 40
Image 20 of 40
Image 21 of 40
Image 22 of 40
Image 23 of 40
Image 24 of 40
Image 25 of 40
Image 26 of 40
Image 27 of 40
Image 28 of 40
Image 29 of 40
Image 30 of 40
Image 31 of 40
Image 32 of 40
Image 33 of 40
Image 34 of 40
Image 35 of 40
Image 36 of 40
Image 37 of 40
Image 38 of 40
Image 39 of 40
Image 40 of 40