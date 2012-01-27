Trending

NAMM 2012 Photo Gallery: Hot Girls, Robert Trujillo, Bootsy Collins, Orianthi and More

By

Since the 2012 Winter NAMM show kicked off last Thursday, GuitarWorld.com has been supplying you with nonstop NAMM videos, news items and photo galleries -- doing our darndest to bring the NAMM experience to everyone who couldn't make it to the show.

On that note, enjoy this latest NAMM photo gallery! It includes photos of several artists (Dave Navarro, Vinnie Moore, Robert Trujillo, Bootsy Collins, Tal Wilkenfeld, Orianthi, Gus G ...) booths and gear, not to mention some green people, some pretty people -- and former New York Yankee Bernie Williams.

Be sure to check out the rest of our 2012 Winter NAMM coverage at our special NAMM 2012 page.

P.S.: Remember you can click on the photos below to take a closer look!

Image 1 of 40

Image 2 of 40

Image 3 of 40

Image 4 of 40

Image 5 of 40

Image 6 of 40

Image 7 of 40

Image 8 of 40

Image 9 of 40

Image 10 of 40

Image 11 of 40

Image 12 of 40

Image 13 of 40

Image 14 of 40

Image 15 of 40

Image 16 of 40

Image 17 of 40

Image 18 of 40

Image 19 of 40

Image 20 of 40

Image 21 of 40

Image 22 of 40

Image 23 of 40

Image 24 of 40

Image 25 of 40

Image 26 of 40

Image 27 of 40

Image 28 of 40

Image 29 of 40

Image 30 of 40

Image 31 of 40

Image 32 of 40

Image 33 of 40

Image 34 of 40

Image 35 of 40

Image 36 of 40

Image 37 of 40

Image 38 of 40

Image 39 of 40

Image 40 of 40