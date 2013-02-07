NAMM 2013: G&L Launches Tom Hamilton Signature Model ASAT Bass

Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton has been playing G&L ASAT Basses for nearly 20 years — ever since he bought his first blue metal flake ASAT bass at 48th Street Custom Guitars in New York City.

Since then, G&L has built several more ASAT basses in a variety of finishes, but there’s something about G&L’s over-the-top metal flake finishes that keeps him coming back for more.

Hamilton loves the tone, the way the ASAT cuts through the mix in a live setting and the way it tracks in the studio.

Why mess with a good thing? After listening carefully to Hamilton’s live performance and studio tracks, G&L VP of Engineering Paul Gagon thought he could dial in the pickups to suit Hamilton’s style even better. Ideas were exchanged and prototypes were built, carefully moving the output and resonant peak until the perfect spec was nailed.

“The new bass you built for Tom is fantastic, and he started tracking with it like 20 minutes after it arrived," said Aiden Mullen, Hamilton’s tech. "Every G&L we get is excellent, and the new pickups are perfect.”

G&L now introduces the ASAT Bass Tom Hamilton Signature Model featuring the new “Hamiltone” Magnetic Field Design humbucking pickups mounted in a Western Sugar Pine body for reduced weight and an aged-satin-finished quartersawn maple neck that better withstands the rigors of worldwide touring. The model features G&L’s metal flake finishes, available in Blue, Red or Turquoise Metal Flake with a fresh twist: Silver Metal Flake faux double-binding for even more visual pop on stage. Hamilton’s signature and caricature are placed discreetly on the rear of the headstock.

MSRP: $2,665.

For more about G&L, visit glguitars.com.