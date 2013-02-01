NAMM 2013: Guild Electric Guitars Return with Newark St. Collection

Guild is proud to announce the Newark St. Collection, the return of eight classic Guild electric favorites from the 1950s and ’60s — once again putting the distinctive Guild styling and voice that helped shape popular music into the hands of today’s guitarists.

Newark St. models are handcrafted instruments with authentic Guild electric tone and superior feel. Premium features include authentic Guild body shapes, arch radii and neck profiles; authentic vintage-style pickups and hardware; improved playing action ideal for today’s alternative styles; and more.

The elegant tone quality and design of the A-150 Savoy guitar will bring real satisfaction of ownership to the most critical player. A truly outstanding acoustic/electric, the A-150 Savoy is a pleasure to see and hear, pairing a wonderfully free-playing late-1950s Guild orchestra model with the distinctive addition of an exceptionally voiced DeArmond 1000 floating pickup.

Features include a 17” x 3.25” hollow body, solid spruce top, curly maple back and sides, three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, 24.75” scale length, rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and 20 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid block inlays, DeArmond 1000 floating pickup, pickguard-mount volume control, compensated rosewood bridge, Guild “harp” tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Antique Burst and Blonde finishes. Also available in Blonde as the A-150B Savoy.

A strikingly beautiful and musically exceptional guitar, the X-175 Manhattan is an outstanding example of professional Guild tone, responsiveness and versatility. With its gracefully sculpted and richly resonant hollow body, rock-solid three-piece neck and electrifying dual single-coil pickups, it evokes the enchanting Guild Manhattan model of the 1950s and ’60s. Features include a 17” x 3.25” hollow body, laminated spruce top, maple back and sides, three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, 24.75” scale length, rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and 20 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid block inlays, dual single-coil pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, two volume and two tone controls, rosewood bridge, Guild “harp” tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Antique Burst finish.

An extraordinary instrument for the swinging soloist and technician, Guild’s X-175B Manhattan is a masterpiece of the guitar maker’s art. It presents the same exceptional appointments as its brother, the X-175, including a gracefully sculpted hollow body, rock-solid three-piece neck and electrifying dual single-coil pickups, but also features the addition of a Guild Bigsby vibrato tailpiece. Features include a 17” x 3.25” hollow body, laminated spruce top, maple back and sides, three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, 24.75” scale length, rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and 20 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid block inlays, dual single-coil pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, two volume and two tone controls, Adjusto-Matic bridge on rosewood base, Guild Bigsby vibrato tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Blonde finish.

Guild’s compact and lightweight M-75 Aristocrat model expertly evokes its predecessor of the early 1950s, with a gracefully sculpted single-cutaway hollow body specifically designed to produce the resonance of a larger instrument. Other premium features include a comfortable and rock-solid three-piece neck and the tonal magnificence of dual single-coil pickups. Features include a 13.5” x 2” hollow body, laminated spruce top, laminated mahogany back and sides, three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, 24.75” scale length, rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and 22 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid block inlays, dual single-coil pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, two volume and two tone controls, Adjusto-Matic bridge, Guild “harp” tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite™ tuning machines and gold-plated hardware. Available in Antique Burst finish.

Guild’s Starfire III is equipped with features of extra advantage to the rock ‘n’ roll guitarist who seeks a combination of flashy appearance and extraordinary tonal possibilities. Stellar features are all here, including the extra-thin hollow body and graceful single Florentine cutaway. The welcome return of a rocking early-’60s favorite with a personality all its own. Features include a 16 3/8” x 2” hollow body, laminated mahogany top, back and sides, 24.75” scale length, one-piece mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and 20 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid dot inlays, dual “anti-hum” pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, two volume and two tone controls, Adjusto-Matic bridge on rosewood base, Guild Bigsby vibrato tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Cherry Red finish.

This marks the welcome return of a highly popular semi-hollow Guild classic, with a graceful double-cutaway thinline body and incomparable tone and feel. The original Starfire IV was prized by many guitarists from the mid-1960s onward as a distinctively rocking instrument, and its spirit and design pervade this new model. Other premium features include a rock-solid three-piece neck and special vintage-style “anti-hum” pickups. Features include a 16 3/8” x 2” semi-hollow body, laminated mahogany top, back and sides, 24.75” scale length, three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard with 9.45” radius and 22 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid dot inlays, dual “anti-hum” pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, two volume and two tone controls, Adjusto-Matic bridge on rosewood base, Guild “harp” tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Cherry Red finish.

From the jangle of the Byrds to the psychedelia of Jefferson Airplane to countless other acts, many sounds of the ’60s were underpinned by the deep and indispensable sound of the Starfire bass, and players can now enjoy that rich sound and feel once again. Guild’s new Starfire Bass has it all—the extra-thin semi-hollow body, the elegant double-cutaway design and a single powerful Bi-Sonic pickup. Features include a 16 3/8” x 2” semi-hollow body, laminated mahogany top, back and sides, 30.5” scale length, three-piece mahogany/maple/mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard with 12” radius and 21 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid dot inlays, single Bi-Sonic pickup, single volume and tone controls, Guild “harp” combination bridge/tailpiece, finger and thumb rests, Grover tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Cherry Red finish.

Guild style from the ’70s is back and better than ever with the return of the solid-body S-100 Polara guitar. With its solid and slightly offset mahogany body, the new S-100 evokes its esteemed and hard-rocking predecessor of more than 40 years ago. Responsive and versatile, it also features a distinctive 24.75” scale, rock-solid mahogany neck and a potent pair of “anti-hum” pickups. Features include a solid mahogany body, one-piece mahogany neck, 24.75” scale length, rosewood fingerboard with 12” radius and 22 “vintage tall” frets, pearloid block inlays, dual “anti-hum” pickups, three-way pickup toggle switch, two volume and two tone controls, Adjusto-Matic bridge, Guild “stop” tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuning machines and nickel-plated hardware. Available in Cherry Red finish.

