NAMM 2013: Traynor Introduces Small Block Bass Amp Line

Traynor Amplifiers has launched the lightweight, ultra-compact Small Block Series bass combos for 2013.

Designed and built in Canada, the Small Block Series are the ideal amp solution for the working and practicing musician. Loaded with essential features including Active and Passive level instrument inputs XLR DI output, a versatile four-band EQ with an additional low frequency expander, a player can dial in any tone quickly and easily.

The Low Frequency Expander allows the player to perfectly tune the bottom end response of any Small Block Series head or combo to suit their playing style. A top mounted ¼-inch Auxiliary Input allows source material to be blended with bass making the Small Block a perfect rehearsal amp. Convenient ¼-inch headphone out is provided for private practice.

A solid plywood cabinet construction ensures unmatched reliability under even the most extreme playing schedule. The solid, all-metal grille protects the high quality speaker components while an all-metal box chassis protects the electronic circuitry.

Features:

4-band EQ w/ Low Frequency Expander

Active and Passive Instrument Level Inputs

XLR Balanced D.I Output Switchable Pre / Post

¼-inch Headphone Output

¼-inch Auxiliary Input

All Metal Chassis

Solid Plywood Cabinet Construction

Made in Canada

SB110 200 watt 1x10-inch Combo: MSRP $569 US (MSRP $469 CDN)

SB112 200 watt 1x12-inch Combo: MSRP $629 US (MSRP $529 CDN)

SB115 200 watt 1x15-inch Combo: MSRP $699 US (MSRP $599 CDN)

For more information, brochures and photos, visit traynoramps.com.