NAMM 2013 Video: John Petrucci Introduces His Signature Music Man JP13 Guitar

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at the Ernie Ball/Music Man booth to check out some new guitars. This video profiles the company's newest John Petrucci signature model, the JP13. As an added bonus, the Dream Theater guitarist was on hand to introduce the guitar himself.

For more about this guitar, head to music-man.com.

