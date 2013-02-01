NAMM 2013 Video: Michael Anthony and Alex Skolnick Introduce Signature Peavey and Budda Amps

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear-filled weekend, we visited the Peavey/Budda Amplification booth to check out some new amps. Saturday afternoon at the NAMM Show, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick teamed up with Chickenfoot bassist Michael Anthony to introduce their new signature amps.

After Hartley Peavey made the initial introductions, Skolnick and Anthony took the stage to tell the NAMM crowd about the amps. Skolnick introduced the Budda AS Preceptor model; Anthony introduced the Peavey VB-MA (See photos of both below).

For more about Skolnick's Budda amp, check out this detailed demo video featuring Skolnick, which we filmed immediately after we filmed the press conference below.

As for Anthony's amp, here's some info from Peavey: "The dual-channeled VB-MA is styled with a red backlit panel that features Anthony’s chili pepper logo. The VB-MA combines four 12AX7 and two 12AT7 preamp tubes with a matched octet of EL34 tubes that give players tons of characteristic pentode tube tone with uncharacteristically tight response for an all-tube amplifier. An innovative, and tour necessary world-compatible switch-mode power supply and advanced design provide stadium levels of explosive tonality."

The amp features:

Eight EL-34, Four 12AX7 and two 12AT7 tubes

Universal power supply for worldwide compatibility

Overdrive with blend control for blending in the overdrive with the clean channel with EQ control

Striking red backlit panel with Michael Anthony’s chili pepper logo

Volume/Overdrive

Low/Mid/Shift/High

Bright switch

Low cut switch

Tube compressor with Level control

Master 9-band graphic EQ with defeat switch and LED

Master volume

For more information, visit budda.com and peavey.com.

