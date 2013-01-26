NAMM 2013: VOX Introduces 5-Watt Mini5 Rhythm Amplifier

Vox has introduced its new 5-Watt Mini5 Rhythm amp.

Combining VOX modeling technology, battery or AC power, effects and rhythm patterns, the 5-Watt Mini5 Rhythm is great for performers in need of a portable, full-featured amp.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

The Mini5 Rhythm provides 11 highly accurate amplifier models, starting with the coveted Vox British tone and including classic historic amps, intense hi-gain amps, and rare "boutique" amplifiers. A clean, non-distorting amp model preserves the natural quality of any acoustic instrument and can also accommodate a keyboard.

Eight effects are on-board: compressor; chorus; flanger; and tremolo; plus two reverbs and two delays. One effect and one reverb/delay can be operated simultaneously. A Tap Tempo feature makes it easy to set the delay time.

The Rhythm section can be used to help keep the beat, and also as a rhythm trainer for practicing and to accompany jam sessions. It includes 99 rhythms and metronome patterns, broken down by genre.

In addition to an instrument input, the Mini5 Rhythm also offers a separate microphone input allowing the Mini5 Rhythm to function as a portable P.A. system. A convenient AUX input is provided for jamming along to a CD or MP3, or for use with any audio source. The headphone output can be used for private practice, as a line out for recording, or for using the Mini5 as a personal monitor when hooked to larger sound system.

Designed for true mobility, the Mini5 Rhythm can run anywhere for up to 30 hours on six AA batteries; an AC adaptor is included for stationary use.

The Vox Mini5 Rhythm will be available in spring 2013. US street price: $159

For more info, head to voxamps.com/us.