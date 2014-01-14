NAMM 2014: ESP Guitars Announces Availability of ESP Original and ESP E-II Brands in the U.S.

ESP Guitars has announced that its new ESP Original and E-II brands will become available in the U.S. in 2014.

The availability of ESP Original and E-II brands in the U.S. allows the company to have a consistent set of products available around the world, something that ESP customers have requested for years.

“We now have five tiers of product lines for our customers,” says Eric Oppenheimer, ESP product manager. “On top are our famous ESP Custom Shop guitars. Our new ESP Original line is for customers who want the level of quality found in our custom guitars, but at a price point possible with production model instruments. Our new ESP USA line is built in our new North Hollywood factory.

"ESP EII is a new brand built in our Japan manufacturing facility, featuring some of the new designs used in the Original line along with some classic ESP shapes. Finally, our wide range of LTD guitars and basses offer amazing value in high quality instruments.”

Nine new ESP Original models are being announced at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show: the Eclipse CTM (See Thru Black Sunburst and Reindeer Blue), FRX (Liquid Metal Silver and Black), FRX CTM (See Thru Black Cherry Sunburst and See Thru Black Sunburst), Horizon NT CTM (Tea Sunburst), Horizon FR CTM (Faded Blue), Mystique FR (Black), Mystique NT CTM (Tea Sunburst, Marine Blue, and See Thru Black Cherry), Stream (Black and 2 Tone Burst), and Stream CTM (See Thru Black Cherry and Marine Blue).

The E-II Series includes 36 new models of guitars and basses in a wide variety of finishes. Many of the E-II models offer premier-quality features and components, such as quilted and flamed maple tops, Seymour Duncan, DiMarzio, and EMG pickups, and original Floyd Rose bridges. Many of the E-II models are being offered in finishes that were previously only available in ESP’s international markets.

Information on the 20 new LTD guitar models is available on ESP’s website, espguitars.com.