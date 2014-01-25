NAMM 2014: Lâg Debuts 500 Series Acoustic Guitars in the U.S.

Lâg Guitars has launched the Tramontane 500 Series acoustic guitars in the U.S.

These new guitars are a part of Lâg's Tramontane line of acoustic and acoustic/electric guitars, which are distinguished by their use of fine woods and finishes, radial-edge corner bindings, proprietary preamp/pickup systems, and a detailed rosette design.

The new, richly appointed Tramontane 500 series offers a solid Sitka Spruce top with a mahogany neck and highly-figured Rosewood back and sides. All guitars in the series are 25.6" in scale length and all models feature a standard two-way truss rod, compensated black graphite nut and an ebony bridge.

Body style options include Dreadnought and Auditorium, both with optional Cutaway and electronics. The Acoustic/Electric model features a Piezo NanoFlex pickup with a StudioLâg Plus Preamp that includes a built-in tuner.

The Lâg 500 series is available in Winter 2014. U.S. Street prices range from $599 to $799.

For more information, visit lagguitars.com.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]