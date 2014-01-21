NAMM 2014: New Additions to Martin's Retro and Authentic Series Pay Homage to Vintage Models

C. F. Martin & Co. continues to revisit its historic roots by further enhancing stylistic and technical innovations from some of their best vintage models from past decades including the '20s, '30s, '40s and '60s.

Outstanding examples of these new models will be featured in two newly expanded series, Retro and Authentics, and will be unveiled at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California January 23-26, 2014. You can check out the new models here.

The iconic acoustic guitar-maker will also introduce to attendees two new additions to its acclaimed Road Series, and a reinterpretation of a classic Martin product, Martin Retro Strings.

AUTHENTICS:

Martin will present two new additions to its popular Authentic Series that will transport fans to a bygone Golden Era! Guitar enthusiasts will love the new enhancements that match the unique tonal properties and attention to detail of the originals. All models will feature historically accurate specifications such as thinner pegheads, fingerboards, center strips and bridge plates, as well as hand contoured bridges. Shell inlays are closer replicated in shape, size, dimension and location. Other standout details include hide glue construction and cloth side strips inside each body.

D-28 Authentic 1937: Perhaps the most revered vintage Martin D-28s are the ones created in 1937 with forward shifted hand-scalloped X-bracing, Adirondack red spruce soundboard and a 1 3/4" neck width. This stunning new recreation is based on a 1937 museum guitar, with original specifications that were confirmed using X-ray technology. Constructed using hide glue, this guitar features an Adirondack spruce top, Madagascar rosewood back and sides and authentic 1937 D-28 appointments, right down to the neck barrel, heel, diamond, head taper, and fingerboard inlays. The wider fingerboard is representative of a 1937 model. Aging toner is used on the entire body and neck to give it that authentic finish. (MSRP: $8,499)

000-28K Authentic 1921: Based upon a pristine 1921 000-28K from the Martin Museum collection, this second new addition features a slotted head 12-fret neck and is a completely faithful recreation of the original, featuring heavily flamed Hawaiian koa top, back and sides, hide glue construction and a hand -shaped neck without a truss rod. This 12-fret model is believed to have originally been built for the Hawaiian market and X-rays at a local community college confirmed that the original model had no truss rod, which has been replicated in this model. Also, the neck barrel, heel, diamond, head taper, and slots are all replicated from the 1921 model. The tuning machines are replicas of the original golden age nickel tuners. Aging toner is used on the entire body and neck to give it that authentic finish. The model is offered with Martin Silk and Steel strings. (MSRP: $7,499)

RETRO SERIES:

Martin’s groundbreaking Retro Series represents the most significant advancement of our era in amplified acoustic sound, capturing the stylistic and sonic elements of iconic classic Martin guitars. The series will welcome two new editions, the 000-18E and the D-35E, which will both enthrall guitarists with the seamless intersection of beautiful historical detail and Martin’s unique forward-thinking technology.

000-18E Retro: This new addition to the Retro series is based upon a beautiful 1940 14-fret 000-18 "donor" guitar from the Martin Museum collection with a 24.9" short scale that produces clear and expressive response for stage or studio use. With modern performance and playability, the 000-18E Retro offers the visual and tonal integrity of the mahogany auditorium guitars from the pre-war era. (MSRP: $3,399)

D-35E Retro: With electronic imaging contributed from a 1967 vintage D-35 "donor" guitar, the new model’s resulting acoustic as well as amplified tone is projective, balanced and resonant. Classic and enhanced D-35 appointments include a three-piece back, black pickguard, ivoroid bindings and a certified European spruce soundboard with thin 1/4" width bracing. It also features East Indian rosewood back and sides. The visual appeal of the original D-35 is captured and blended with a High Performance Neck® taper for easy action and enhanced playability. Equipped with Fishman F1 Aura Plus retro electronics, the D-35E Retro produces a pristine sound that previously could only be accomplished in a highly controlled studio setting. Perfect for the intermediate and advanced player. (MSRP: $4,499)

DRSGT & 000RSGT: The DRSGT and 000RSGT additions to Martin's affordable Road Series feature 14-fret neck to body construction with polished gloss Sitka spruce tops. Both models feature solid sapele back and sides and necks carved from "sipo," a close relative of mahogany. These newly evolved models emulate the appearance, integrity and tone of the Martin Style 18 models. Each model also comes equipped with Fishman sonitone electronics with USB. The USB port allows for easy plug and play with today’s computer based recording packages.

MARTIN RETRO STRINGS: Martin is also introducing a new take on an old favorite - Martin Retro™ Strings. Crafted from monel, a long-lasting, nickel-based alloy blend, this unique formula mellows quickly to a warm, vintage tone that brings out the natural, woody sounds in your acoustic guitar. Martin Retros provide a rich foundation on rhythm and crisp, clean notes on lead. And the qualities of this unique alloy give the strings a soft touch that make bends and slides feel effortless. Martin Retros are available in light and custom light gauges and are suitable for all genres of music.

