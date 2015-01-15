NAMM 2015: D’Angelico Guitars Announces First-Ever Acoustic Line

New York City-based D’Angelico Guitars has announced plans to introduce the company’s first-ever acoustic line at the 2015 NAMM Show in Anaheim.

From the company:

D’Angelico’s acoustic line will consist of the following eight models: EX-63, Gramercy Grand Auditorium, Mercer Grand Auditorium, Lexington, Madison Jumbo, Brooklyn, Bowery and Mott Bass.

Most of the D’Angelico acoustic models will feature gold Grover Imperial Tune-o-Matic tuners and the Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp and pickup system, complete with a built-in LED tuner.

The acoustic models also feature FU-Tone brass bridge pins and D’Addario EXP-16 strings, giving the guitars a brilliant “glow” right out of the case. Most of D’Angelico’s acoustic models will be available in Natural, Vintage Sunburst, Cherry Sunburst, Black and Grey Black finishes.

“The D’Angelico family continues to grow in 2015 with the introduction of our brand-new acoustic line, and we are proud of the acoustic instruments we have created,” said Brenden Cohen, CEO of D’Angelico Guitars. “These guitars cover a wide range of shapes and sizes, including mini, grand auditorium, dreadnought, jumbo, and even an acoustic bass. Using only premium tonewoods, each expertly crafted model offers a unique voice, catering to a wide variety of players.”

The D’Angelico acoustic line will be released in early 2015 and will be showcased at the 2015 NAMM Show in Anaheim January 22 to 25, 2015. Be sure to visit D’Angelico Guitars in Room 210 C. More information on each acoustic model can be found below.

D’Angelico EX-63

D’Angelico is proud to introduce the EX-63, a non-cutaway archtop that boasts remarkable playability and comfort. Equipped with an internal mahogany block for resonance, the EX-63 is impressively loud and snarls when attacked aggressively. Elegance and function come together in a floating ebony bridge leading to D’Angelico’s signature stairstep tailpiece. Like each of D’Angelico’s new acoustic models, the EX-63 features a Piezo pickup system.

Gramercy Grand Auditorium (SG-200)

D’Angelico is proud to introduce the Gramercy Grand Auditorium (SG-200). With a spruce top and rosewood back and sides, the Gramercy offers vivid depth. Finger-picking produces soft warmth, while hard strumming busts the sound open without sacrificing clarity. The Gramercy Grand Auditorium’s slim, C-shape neck brings comfort and balance. A truly dynamic instrument in its playability, the Gramercy can serve the mellow finger-style player, the frenetic rocker, and any player in between.

Mercer Grand Auditorium (SG-100)

D’Angelico is proud to introduce the Mercer Grand Auditorium (SG-100), which boasts the duo of a slim, mahogany neck and a rosewood fingerboard with block mother-of-pearl inlays, creating subtle elegance and supreme playability. The sapele back and sides work in tandem with the solid Sitka spruce top to give the Mercer its bright clarity. Prepared to project, the Mercer comes with FU-Tone brass bridge pins, pickup system and built-in tuner.

Lexington (SD-300)

D’Angelico is proud to introduce the Lexington (SD-300), a booming single-cutaway dreadnought that offers a powerful low-end so resonant that playing lush, full chords may very well become addictive. A solid Sitka spruce top meets a sapele back and sides to create the Lexington’s subtle elegance, complemented by a tortoise pickguard. The Lexington’s slim, mahogany neck makes for wonderful playability. Though capable of great projection, the Lexington’s high-end is uncompromised by its rich low-end, producing a consistently balanced sound and making it an excellent choice for a great variety of players.

Madison Jumbo (SJ-600)

D’Angelico is proud to introduce the Madison Jumbo (SJ-600). Don’t let its size fool you into thinking it’s one dimensional: the Madison can play a quiet corner with hushed plucks or fill a hall with giant jangling. A flame maple back and sides meet a maple neck and Sitka spruce top to give the Madison its unique warmth. Like the rest of the D’Angelico acoustic family, the Madison features gold Grover Super Rotomatic tuners and the Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp, pick-up system, FU-Tone brass bridge pins, and built-in tuner.

Brooklyn (AS D-400)

D’Angelico is proud to introduce the Brooklyn (AS D-400). The guitar’s rich, dreadnought shout is propelled by a sapele back, sides, and a solid Sitka spruce top. The Brooklyn’s mahogany neck is capped with a rosewood fingerboard where block mother-of-pearl inlays add the class of a fresh pair of wingtips. A Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp and brass bridge pins help the Brooklyn sing, providing maximum resonance.

Bowery (AS D-500)

D’Angelico is proud to introduce their flagship acoustic model, the Bowery (AS D-500). The Bowery features a single-cutaway dreadnought with a solid Sitka spruce top, and the guitar’s rosewood back and sides project the Bowery’s massive roar. But have no fear: a slim, C-shaped neck and rosewood fingerboard provide great comfort for the player. With the sleek additions of FU-Tone brass bridge pins, Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp, a tortoise pickguard and block mother-of-pearl inlays, the Bowery emerges as a true classic and the premier instrument in D’Angelico’s new acoustic series.

Mott Bass (SBG-700)

D’Angelico is proud to introduce the Mott Bass (SBG-700), as no family is complete without a bassman. The Mott Bass is where style, tradition and innovation meet. Robust in sound and stature, the bass features a solid Sitka spruce top with a flame maple back and sides. Never cumbersome, a rosewood fingerboard and slim, maple neck come together to create maximum comfort. Though able to stand its ground when kept acoustic, the Mott shines when amplified. As with its D’Angelico acoustic siblings, the Mott comes equipped with the Fishman INK-4 onboard preamp, pickup system, FU-Tone brass bridge pins, and built-in tuner, dead accurate even for the lowest lows.

For more information on D’Angelico, visit dangelicoguitars.com.