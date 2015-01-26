NAMM 2015: New Models from Reverend Guitars, Including Descent RA — Video

Members of the Guitar World crew paid a visit to the Reverend Guitars booth at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

As you can see in the new video below, we got the run down on the company's many new models, including the Descent RA baritone guitar and the Descent H90.

For more about Reverend Guitars, visit reverendguitars.com.

