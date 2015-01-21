NAMM 2015: Peavey Introduces 6505 MH Mini Head Guitar Amplifier

Follow Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with gear news and videos on GuitarWorld.com, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

Peavey Electronics is proud to introduce the 6505 MH mini head.

The newest addition to Peavey’s celebrated 6505 series, the all-tube 6505 MH authentically produces the legendary tones of the Peavey 6505 in a small, portable package.

The 6505 MH has two channels that follow the same gain structure and voicing of its iconic big brother to produce the devastating, overdriven tones that have defined the sound of modern metal music for more than two decades. The channels share EQ, lush reverb and an effects loop. Channels, crunch, effects loop and reverb are all footswitchable.

Peavey's TSI (Tube Status Indication) tube monitoring indicator keeps players apprised of power tube status, and in the event of a necessary tube replacement, identifies which tube needs to be replaced. Rear panel features such as an effects loop, MSDI (Microphone Simulated Direct Interface) with XLR output and USB out, speaker defeat switch and a 3 position power attenuator switch make the 6505 MH an ideal tool for recording or use in smaller venues.

Features:

2x EL84 power tubes and 3x 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes

Two footswitchable channels with three-band EQ

Footswitchable crunch on rhythm channel, footswitchable reverb, footswitchable buffered effects loop

TSI circuit

Impedance switch for 16 or 8-ohm cabinets

MSDI output with XLR and ground lift switch

USB output

Speaker defeat switch

Headphone output

Attenuator switch for 20 Watts, 5 Watts or 1 Watt output power

