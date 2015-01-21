NAMM 2015: Peavey Unveils Classic 20 MH Mini Head Guitar Amplifier

Follow Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with gear news and videos on GuitarWorld.com, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

Peavey Electronics has unveiled the Classic 20 MH mini head, the latest addition to Peavey's timeless Classic series.

Revered by blues, country and rock players alike, Peavey Classic amps span the tonal landscape from vintage to contemporary with ease, and the Classic 20 MH mini head provides that tone in a highly portable package.

The all-tube, 20-Watt Classic 20 MH is powered by two EL34 power tubes and 3 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes. It has two channels that follow the same gain structure and voicing of the Peavey Classic series amps for pure and versatile tone. The channels share a three-band EQ, lush reverb and an effects loop. The channels, effects loop and reverb are all footswitchable.

Peavey's TSI™ (Tube Status Indication) tube monitoring alerts players of power tube status, and in the event of a necessary tube replacement, identifies which tube needs to be replaced. Rear panel features such as a MSDI™ (Microphone Simulated Direct Interface) with XLR output and USB out, speaker defeat switch and 3 position power attenuator switch make the Classic 20 MH mini head perfect for studio environments.

Features:

2x EL84 power tubes and 3x 12AX7/ECC83 preamp tubes

Two footswitchable channels with three-band EQ

Footswitchable volume boost on both channels, footswitchable reverb, footswitchable buffered effects loop

TSI circuit

Impedance switch for 16 or 8-ohm cabinets

MSDI output with XLR and ground lift switch

USB output

Speaker defeat switch

Headphone output

Attenuator switch for 20 Watts, 5 Watts or 1 Watt output power

For more information, visit peavey.com.

For more NAMM Show coverage, visit GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 section, get updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram. It's like you're at the show!