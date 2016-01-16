NAMM 2016: Dean Guitars Introduces Jacky Vincent JCVX

Dean Guitars has announced the new Jacky Vincent Signature guitar.

This stunning new offering from Dean combines slick and modern looks in a hum/single/hum with affordability.

Jacky Vincent, of Falling In Reverse fame, embarks on a new metal project in 2016, Cry Venom. A new tour and album are in the works for a guitarist who already is regarded as a true new breed of shredder. Jacky has appeared as a video instructor and columnist for Guitar World and has a guitar-centric video out with Fret 12, titled, "The Sound & The Story."

Features Include:

* Alder Top & Body

* Bolt-On Jacky Vincent Spec Neck

* Maple Neck & Fingerboard

* Teeth and Roman Inlays

* 5 Way Pickup Selector

* Dean Magnetic Technologies Series Pickups - hum/single/hum

* Classic Black Finish with Purple and Black Hardware

Those attending the 2016 NAMM Show can be the first to check out the Jacky Vincent JCVX Guitar at the Dean Guitars NAMM booth #303B-C. To learn more about Dean Guitars, visit deanguitars.com.

Guitar World’s 2016 Winter NAMM Show Coverage

Check out the NAMM 2016 section of GuitarWorld.com to keep up with our latest gear announcements, photos and videos. You also might want to consider following Guitar World via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, because that's where most of the gear pics will be posted during show hours.

•GuitarWorld.com: NAMM Show coverage

•Twitter: NAMM Show photos and news

•Facebook: NAMM Show photos and news

•Instagram: NAMM Show photos and more

•YouTube: NAMM Show videos.