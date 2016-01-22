NAMM 2016: Dunlop Introduces John Petrucci Signature Cry Baby Wah

The JP95 John Petrucci Signature Cry Baby Wah is the result of the legendary prog metal shredder’s years-long quest to hone his perfect wah tone.

For years, John used the Cry Baby Rack Wah system to tweak and fine-tune its numerous parameters until he found the sound that perfectly represents all the expression and intensity he needs.

Recently, he and Dream Theater engineer Richard Chycki worked with the Cry Baby design team to replicate and further fine-tune that sound with a single pedal. This is a wah that, as John puts it, “sounds huge and badass like an angry, screaming monster with the ultimate expressive range—it‘s perfect for shaping single notes or manipulating growling, heavy chords.”

Factory set to John’s personal settings, the JP95 features all the controls he used to find his Cry Baby voice: Volume to add gain, Q to shape the width of the effect, and a 6-band EQ to shape the tone of the wah sound, from 100Hz to 3.2KHz. Want to fine-tune the sound to your own preference? Just take off the bottom plate and tweak away.

The John Petrucci Signature Cry Baby Wah comes in a sturdy, road-ready housing with custom smoked chrome finish and JP shield logo tread.

