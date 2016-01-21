NAMM 2016: Gretsch Releases Players Edition Guitars

The new Gretsch Players Edition is designed to provide ultimate stability, maximum comfort and powerful sound, resulting in a line of workhorse guitars meant to be played throughout the entire set—every song, every night.

These professional-grade instruments come loaded with new features, including string-thru Bigsby tailpieces, thinner bodies, locking tuners, all-new Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors, No-load tone pots and Gretsch “ML” bracing and High-Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups. Available in the most classic and iconic Gretsch designs, including the Falcon™, Country Gentleman®, Nashville®, Tennessee Rose™ and Anniversary™.

G6136T-WHT Players Edition White Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby

One of the most-desired guitars in production today, the G6136T Players Edition White Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby is an uncompromising instrument — from the classic aesthetics to the deep, complex sound.

This White Falcon presents total sophistication—from the gold Grover® Imperial™ locking tuning machines and gold jeweled “G Arrow” control knobs to the gold sparkle bound neck, body and F Holes, white gloss urethane finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo. A bold visual and sonic statement, the G6136T Players Edition White Falcon with String-Thru Bigsby updates the archetypical hollowbody electric guitar for modern players who demand uniqueness from themselves—and their tools.

The G6136T Players Edition Falcon is also available in Black finish and in White, left-handed versions.

G6122T Players Edition Country Gentleman

Reinvigorated for modern players who demand the pinnacle of performance and tone from their guitar, the Players Edition Country Gentlemen with String-Thru Bigsby is packed with the sound and style that made the original a classic.

The G6122T Players Edition Country Gentleman also features shining gold Gotoh® die-cast locking tuning machines, gold “G Arrow” control knobs, F Holes, gloss urethane Walnut Stain finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo.

G6119T Players Edition Tennessee Rose

A solid performer in any playing situation, from the studio to the stage, the Players Edition Tennessee Rose with String-Thru Bigsby takes a classic Gretsch model and updates it with modern player-oriented features that provide maximum performance while retaining the original sound and style that made it famous. Hot-rodded for players who demand the best of the past and present, the Players Edition Tennessee Rose with String-Thru Bigsby is a pure powerhouse of sound.

A treat for the eyes and ears, this guitar is a highly-tuned modern music machine—from the Schaller® locking tuning machines and “G Arrow” control knobs to the F Holes, gloss urethane Deep Cherry Stain finish and silver vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo.

G6120T Players Edition Nashville

Designed from the ground up for modern players yet retaining all the timeless style that made the 6120 famous, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvelous example of art and performance. Player-oriented features, wide, open sound and comfortable playability combine to create a playing experience like no other.

Constructed with sterling fit and finish and an eye for detail, the Players Edition Nashville with String-Thru Bigsby is a marvel of modern instrument design, fashionably treated with shining gold Schaller locking tuning machines, gold “G Arrow” control knobs, F Holes, gloss urethane Orange Stain finish and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch logo.

The G6120T Players Edition Nashville is also offered in a left-hand model—the G6120TLH.

The G6120TFM Players Edition Nashville shares all of the above features as the G6120T but with an Orange Stained laminated flamed maple body.

G6118T-SGR Players Edition Anniversary

At the intersection of innovation and tribute is the G6118T-SGR Players Edition Anniversary with String-Thru Bigsby—a guitar that honors its inspirational past while remaining firmly rooted in the future of music. Engineered for optimum performance and responsiveness it reacts instantly to a player’s every musical move.

Also features the appointments Gretsch fans desire—nickel “G Arrow” control knobs, white binding with black purfling, pearloid thumbnail inlays, gloss urethane two-tone Smoke Green finish with matching Smoke Green vintage thick plexi pickguard and Gretsch logo and Schaller locking tuning machines.

The G6118T is also offered in a two-tone Lotus Ivory finish with a charcoal grey vintage thick plexi pickguard.

