NAMM 2016: Morley Introduces Guitar/Bass Strings and Instrument Cables

Morley, makers of pedals, switches and devices for musicians, has announced it will be releasing Morley Instrument cables and guitar and bass strings at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show.

The cables are hand-made using quality cable and connectors. Each is precision cut, hand soldered, assembled and tested one cable at a time in the U.S.

Five offerings are being released at NAMM: 15-ft Studio, 8-ft Studio, 15-ft Performance, 8-ft Performance and 6-inch FX Jumper. Studio cables use Neutrik connectors while the Performance cables use Switchcraft connectors.

“Our main goal was to create great quality cables in usable lengths that were reasonably priced,” says Morley Sales Manager Bill Wenzloff, “The most important thing to us is providing quality tools for musicians to create music with.”

Morley Boutique Strings are also hand-made, one string at a time in the U.S. We choose superior quality wire and use time-tested winding practices, which produces a better-sounding, longer-lasting string. “The attention to detail is what makes the difference,” adds Director of Engineering Scott Flesher. “Every aspect of the manufacturing is scrutinized; so much so that we actually hand-write the string gauge on each envelope!”

Morley boutique strings are available in Electric (9, 10, 11), Acoustic (Phosphorous Bronze 11, 12), Bass (40, 45, 50 in nickel or stainless steel). Morley strings and cables are not meant to be the most inexpensive around, because you deserve better than that.

For more information, visit morleypedals.com.

