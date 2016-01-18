NAMM 2016: Vox Introduces New AV (Analog Valve) Series Guitar Amps

Drawing upon nearly 60 years of tube amplifier design, the all-new AV (Analog Valve) Series from Vox offers players a full pallet of authentic amplifier sounds via eight, all-analog pre-amp circuits.

Vox’s AV amplifiers also feature a true analog circuit design based on the classic 12AX7 tube, which lends classic, harmonically rich tones to these amps. The innovative Valve Stage section modifies the circuit to add, or reduce, brightness and bass response, and also allows users to adjust the bias and response of the power section on the fly.

Additional features like a unique, sealed cabinet design, three classic effects (Chorus, Delay and Reverb), and a retro-inspired aesthetic establish the AV Series as one the most exciting, and unique, offerings in the Vox lineup.

AV15: The Vox AV15 employs a twin triode 12AX7 in both the pre-amp, and the power amp, for authentic tube at bedroom volumes, while the eight, distinct analog pre-amp circuits offer a wide range of classic and modern tones.

•15 Watts of power through a custom VOX 8” speaker

•True analog circuit design complete with a twin triode 12AX7 tube

•Achieve authentic tones with eight, all-analog amp models

AV30: Vox’s AV30 uses a pair of 12AX7 tubes and a unique analog circuit design to deliver robust guitar tones reminiscent of the most coveted amplifiers of all time.

•30 Watts of power through a custom VOX 10” speaker

•True analog circuit design complete with two 12AX7 tubes

•Achieve authentic tones with two sets of eight, all-analog amp models

AV60: With 60 Watts of power and a 12” speaker, the VOX AV60 is perfect for players seeking a versatile, affordable, and incredible sounding amp.

•60 Watts of power through a custom VOX 12” speaker

•True analog circuit design complete with two 12AX7 tubes

•Achieve authentic tones with two sets of eight, all-analog amp models.

For more information, visit the AV Series page on voxamps.com.

