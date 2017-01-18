NAMM 2017: ENGL Amps Announces Marty Friedman InfernoSignature 100 Head

(Image credit: ENGL Amps)

ENGL has announced its new Marty Friedman Inferno Signature 100 head.

It's a two-channel (Clean, Lead), 100-watt, tube head with four EL34 power amp tubes and four ECC 83 pre-amp tubes.

From the company:

There’s a gain boost switch for both channels plus a bright switch for the clean channel. Each channel has its own gain, volume and EQ controls. The head also has a noise gate with threshold adjust for the lead channel.

The effects loop can be used in serial or parallel modes and is switchable via foot switch. Speaker outputs may be used at 4, 8 or 16 ohms.

“The ENGL Marty Friedman Inferno Signature amp—two years in the making—is finally done," Friedman says. "The sound I got on the Inferno album was done with a combination of the ENGL Special Edition, Powerball, Steve Morse Signature and the Invader amps. The ENGL engineers analyzed what I was and wasn’t using from each of these amps to get those monster tones, and the created a 'Frankenstein' out of those amps customized to the types of tones I like to use.

"The Inferno will make its debut at the Winter NAMM Show, and I'll be there to officially announce it. Hope to see you there!”

Price: $1,999.99 (Street)

Availability: Spring 2017

Stay tuned for more information, and visit englamps.de.

