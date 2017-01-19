NAMM 2017: Gretsch Announces Custom Shop Malcolm Young "Salute" Jet

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars (provided))

This year, Gretsch honors legendary rock icon Malcolm Young with the Gretsch G6131MY-CS Custom Shop Malcolm Young "Salute" Jet.

Malcolm Young is, without question, one of the greatest guitarists in rock n' roll history.

For over 40 years his riffs have inspired generations of rock and metal guitarists.

“Malcolm Young is the best rhythm guitar player in the world of rock…period. His contribution to those who have followed in his footsteps is immeasurable.” —Jerry Cantrell, Alice in Chains

“I never knew what a real rhythm guitar player was until I heard Malcolm Young. There never was or will be one like him again in the world. I've been trying to play guitar with precision like him for years and still haven't even come close. I want to thank Malcolm for giving me something to strive for.” —Larks Frederiksen, Rancid

Powering an endless row of full stacks, Young’s tone is like a hell-bent freight train—driving, deafening and totally unstoppable.

"To me, Malcolm is a one of a kind and the heart and soul of AC/DC. The combination of the riffs he wrote and his rhythm playing are the foundation of who they are.” —Eddie Van Halen

The Gretsch team painstakingly examined and documented the guitar that drove Malcom’s tone—his famed No. 1 guitar: a battle-worn ’63 Jet Firebird, handed down to him by Harry Vanda and elder brother George Young (of Easybeats fame) and nicknamed “The Beast.” Malcolm certainly made the instrument his own, not least by removing two of the three pickups, stripping away the red finish, and pounding out some of the hardest rocking rhythm guitar ever heard in either hemisphere.

The G6131MY-CS Custom Shop Malcolm Young “Salute” Jet is a meticulously crafted Gretsch Custom Shop recreation accurate down to every last nick, scratch and dent acquired over Young’s long and raucously illustrious career.

True to form, the instrument has a double-cutaway chambered mahogany body with a maple top, white binding and heavy relic natural lacquer finish. The mahogany set neck has a solid-feeling “U” profile, with white binding and heavy relic lacquer finish, topped by a 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with a bone nut, 23 medium jumbo frets (including zero fret), and pearloid Neo-Classic “thumbnail” inlays.

A single TV Jones TV Classic pickup at the bridge delivers that unmistakable sound, wired up with three “G-arrow” control knobs (pickup volume, master volume and master tone). Other premium features include a Space-Control™ bridge with ebony base, ’60s-style Jet tailpiece, nickel/gold hardware, Schaller® tuners and a vintage-style hardshell case.

