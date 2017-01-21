NAMM 2017: Jackson Guitars Releases New Dinky Models

(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

Jackson announces the release of several all-new Pro Series and JS Series Dinky models, as well as several new color additions.

With premium features and outstanding vibe and performance, Jackson’s Pro Series Dinky models provide the ultimate shred experience. For 2017, Jackson introduces an alternate take on this classic shape, featuring the same great appointments with all-new pickups.

The Pro Series Dinky DK3, DK3M and DK3QM are all built withan HSS pickup configuration. The JB TB-4 humbucking bridge pickup outputs revved up warm and aggressive harmonics, balanced with the perfect mix of sustain and distortion, and is the ideal complement to the all-new Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle and neck pickups, which add sparkly tones and glassy cleans for a versatile sound that can take guitarists from blues to metal.

Master volume and tone controls shape the pickups’ output, which can be further refined with the five-way blade switch, while a recessed Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo bridge provides incredible sustain.

These three models also have a one-piece bolt-on maple neck, (hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish) with scarf joint and graphite reinforcement rods, 12”-16” compound radius fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust, all-black hardware and matching Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock.

The DK3 features an ash body and ebony fingerboard and is available in a Natural Ash satin finish.

The DK3M features an alder body with a maple fingerboard and is available in a Pitch Black satin finish.

The DK3MQ features an alder body with a quilt maple top and maple fingerboard, and is offered in Chlorine Burst.

Other new Jackson Pro Series Dinky models include:

Pro Series Dinky DK2

Jackson has added two new finishes—Granite Crystal and Satin Desert Sage—to this model featuring an alder body, plus a new Natural finish that features an okoume body.

Other features include graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck (with a hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish) and wrap-around heel, 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset white dot inlays, white neck and headstock binding and convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust.

A pair of direct mount Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—JB TB-4 (bridge) and ’59 SH-1N (neck)—power this axe, with master volume and tone controls and five-way blade switching to tweak and refine tone, and a recessed Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo system for tuning stability.

Jackson is also offering a left-handed version of this model in the Pro Series Dinky DK2 LH that features an alder body and a Gloss Black finish.

Featuring the same attributes as the DK2, thePro Series Dinky DK2QM HT adds an elegant quilt maple top to the alder body, and has a maple fingerboard. Available in Transparent Purple Burst with matching headstock, this model also features a Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge and Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok retainers.



Pro Series Dinky DK7

The 25.5”-scale 7-string Pro Series Dinky DK7 offers fine features such as an okoume body with a rosewood top, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius fully bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, ultra-convenient neck butt-end truss rod adjustment wheel and reverse Jackson 7-in-line headstock.

This metal machine is powered by dual direct mount humbucking pickups—Seymour Duncan Nazgûl (bridge) and Seymour Duncan Sentient (neck)—with five-way blade switching to refine tone. It is also equipped with a recessed Floyd Rose 7-string double-locking tremolo bridge and Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok retainers.

Available in Natural Rosewood with black hardware.

The Pro Series Dinky DK7Q HT

The 25.5”-scale 7-string DK7Q HT has an alder body with quilt maple top, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius fully bound ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, ultra-convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust and 7-in-line Jackson reverse headstock.

This metal machine is powered by dual direct mount humbucking pickups—Seymour Duncan Nazgûl (bridge) and Seymour Duncan Sentient (neck)— and is also equipped with master volume and tone controls and a five-way blade switch to refine tone, a Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge and Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok retainers.

Available in Chlorine Burst.

Pro Series Dinky DKA7M

The seven-string DKA7M has a 26.5” scale length and features an arch top ash body, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16” compound radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot position markers, stylish fingerboard and headstock single-ply binding and ultra-convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust.

The DKA7M is powered by volcanic direct mount dual Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups—Full Shred SH-10b 7 (bridge) and Full Shred SH-10n 7 (neck)—and can be tweaked and refined with its master volume and tone dome knob controls, three-way toggle and momentary kill switch (for stutter effects). Other features include a Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Planet Waves Auto-Trim die cast locking tuners, Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok retainers, black hardware and 3x4 (3 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock.

Available in an understated, yet sophisticated Natural finish.

Pro Series Dinky DKA8M

The eight-string DKA8M Dinky has a 28” scale length and features an alder body with arched top, bolt-on maple neck with smooth hand-rubbed urethane gel finish and rock-solid graphite reinforcement, 12”-16"compound radius maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, stylish fingerboard and headstock binding and ultra-convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust.

The DKA8M is powered by volcanic dual direct mount humbucking pickups—Seymour Duncan Nazgûl (bridge) and Seymour Duncan Sentient (neck) —and can be tweaked and refined with its single volume and tone speed knob controls, three-way toggle and momentary kill switch (for stutter effects). Other features include Jackson HT8 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Planet Waves Auto-Trim die-cast locking tuners, Dunlop dual-locking StrapLok strap retainers, black hardware and 4x4 (4 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock.

Available in Satin Orange Blaze.

For fans of the affordable JS Series, Jackson has added brand new 7-and-8 string models with the JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32-7 DKA and JS32-8 DKA.

Available in Snow White, the 7-string modelfeatures a 26.5” scale length for better low end articulation, a lightweight and resonant poplar body with an arched top, bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and piranha tooth inlays, plus stylish fingerboard and headstock binding.

Powered by direct mount dual high-output humbucking pickups, the JS32-7 DKA is also equipped with single volume and tone controls and three-way blade switching, a string-through-body compensated fixed HT-7 Jackson bridge, Jackson 3x4 (3 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock and sealed die-cast tuners.

The JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32-8 DKA in Satin Black shares the same attributes as its 7-string counterpart, but with a string-through-body fixed Jackson HT8 bridge and a Jackson 4x4 (4 over, 4 under) AT-1 headstock.

Lastly, Jackson has added new color additions to a few of its other existing models.

The JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS22 DKA is now offered in Natural Oil. The JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32 DKA also now comes in Pavo Purple or Neon Orange, while the JS Series Dinky Arch Top JS32Q DKA is now offered in new Dark Sunburst and Transparent Blue finishesFor more information, visit jacksonguitars.com.